Shopify: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks
Earnings
Shopify missed estimated earnings by 13.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.58.
Revenue was up $402.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shopify's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|0.96
|0.73
|1.25
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|2.24
|2.01
|1.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.39B
|1.04B
|865.48M
|910.22M
|Revenue Actual
|1.12B
|1.12B
|988.65M
|977.74M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News