Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q4 Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion missed estimated earnings by 10.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altra Industrial Motion's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.81 0.76 0.69 EPS Actual 0.80 0.89 0.86 0.76 Revenue Estimate 470.98M 467.96M 462.49M 431.76M Revenue Actual 469.30M 488.60M 472.10M 453.20M

