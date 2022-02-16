Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q4 Earnings
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Altra Industrial Motion missed estimated earnings by 10.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Altra Industrial Motion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.81
|0.76
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.89
|0.86
|0.76
|Revenue Estimate
|470.98M
|467.96M
|462.49M
|431.76M
|Revenue Actual
|469.30M
|488.60M
|472.10M
|453.20M
