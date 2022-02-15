Recap: CPSI Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

CPSI CPSI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CPSI beat estimated earnings by 22.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $7.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 9.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CPSI's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.55 0.55 0.70 EPS Actual 0.59 0.75 0.64 0.55 Revenue Estimate 71.07M 67.06M 67.57M 69.33M Revenue Actual 70.09M 68.53M 68.00M 66.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.