Recap: Euroseas Q4 Earnings

Euroseas ESEA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Euroseas missed estimated earnings by 1.86%, reporting an EPS of $3.17 versus an estimate of $3.23.

Revenue was up $26.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 3.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Euroseas's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.39 0.91 0.41 0.03 EPS Actual 1.16 1.12 0.45 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 22.57M 18.60M 14.65M 11.36M Revenue Actual 23.04M 18.29M 14.31M 12.03M

