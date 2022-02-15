Burger King, Tim Hortons Parent Restaurant Brands Q4 Performance Beats Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.8% year-on-year, to $1.55 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.50 billion.
- Comparable Sales for Tim Horton rose 10.3%, Burger King increased 11.3%, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fell 0.4%.
- System-wide sales for Tim Horton's climbed 17.5% Y/Y, Burger King rose 13.9%, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen increased 6.9%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.74 beat the analyst consensus of $0.70.
- General and administrative expenses increased 45.2% Y/Y. The operating margin was 26.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 11.5% to $416 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 16.6% Y/Y.
- Restaurant Brands held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for twelve months ended December 31, 2021, totaled $1.7 billion.
- The company noted COVID-19 impacted its global restaurant operations for the quarter. Also, it expects to see a continued impact from COVID-19 on its 2022 results.
- The company targets a total of $2.16 in dividends per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of RBI LP for 2022.
- Price Action: QSR shares are trading higher by 1.82% at $58.20 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.