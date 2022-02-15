Radiant Logistics: Q2 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Radiant Logistics RLGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Earnings

Radiant Logistics beat estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $113.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 11.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Radiant Logistics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.21 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.21 0.20 0.18 0.17 Revenue Estimate 225.11M 257.91M 183.75M 181.70M Revenue Actual 286.12M 257.91M 236.53M 218.81M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.