Recap: Trinet Group Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Trinet Group TNET reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Earnings

Trinet Group beat estimated earnings by 109.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.54.

Revenue was up $72.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trinet Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.81 1.30 0.25 EPS Actual 1.31 1.56 1.66 0.44 Revenue Estimate 246.40M 236.27M 280.46M 195.57M Revenue Actual 297.00M 302.00M 309.00M 221.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Trinet Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.89 and $2.22 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 81.86% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Trinet Group, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.