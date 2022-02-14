Alkaline Water Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Alkaline Water Co WTER reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alkaline Water Co missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $4.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alkaline Water Co's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.01 -0.05 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.08 -0.06 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 15.00M 17.35M 13.00M 9.58M Revenue Actual 15.26M 14.11M 11.45M 10.18M

