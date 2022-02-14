Recap: Avis Budget Gr Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Avis Budget Gr CAR reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avis Budget Gr beat estimated earnings by 15.12%, reporting an EPS of $7.08 versus an estimate of $6.15.

Revenue was up $1.21 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.24, which was followed by a 108.31% increase in the share price the next day.

