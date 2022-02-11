Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Expedia Group Stock In The Last 15 Years

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Expedia Group EXPE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.04% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In EXPE: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.58 shares of Expedia Group at the time with $100. This investment in EXPE would have produced an average annual return of 15.78%. Currently, Expedia Group has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion.

Expedia Group's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $917.09 today based on a price of $200.19 for EXPE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

