Recap: cbdMD Q1 Earnings

cbdMD YCBD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

cbdMD missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $3.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 17.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at cbdMD's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.01 -0.05 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 11.25M 13.40M 12.63M 11.98M Revenue Actual 9.79M 10.56M 11.80M 12.33M

