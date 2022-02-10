Betterware de Mexico SAB: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Betterware de Mexico SAB missed estimated earnings by 58.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $21.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.34, which was followed by a 18.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Betterware de Mexico SAB's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.58
|0.86
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|137.70M
|129.47M
|114.58M
|112.25M
|Revenue Actual
|118.07M
|129.47M
|142.76M
|126.68M
