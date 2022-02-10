Zendesk: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Zendesk ZEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zendesk missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $91.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 14.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zendesk's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.12 0.14 EPS Actual 0.17 0.13 0.17 0.11 Revenue Estimate 335.10M 319.79M 294.70M 277.93M Revenue Actual 346.97M 318.22M 298.05M 283.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.