Recap: Upwork Q4 Earnings

Upwork UPWK reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Upwork reported in-line EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $30.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 10.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Upwork's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.09 -0.04 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.04 0.03 -0.06 0.01 Revenue Estimate 126.60M 120.24M 108.65M 97.34M Revenue Actual 128.14M 124.18M 113.62M 106.15M

