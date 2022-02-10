Zillow Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Zillow Gr ZG reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zillow Gr beat estimated earnings by 60.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-1.07.

Revenue was up $3.09 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.11, which was followed by a 22.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zillow Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.24 0.25 0.27 EPS Actual -0.95 0.44 0.44 0.41 Revenue Estimate 2.00B 1.28B 1.10B 740.98M Revenue Actual 1.74B 1.31B 1.22B 788.95M

