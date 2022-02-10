Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Tenet Healthcare 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Tenet Healthcare THC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.22% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In THC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 44.09 shares of Tenet Healthcare at the time with $1,000. This investment in THC would have produced an average annual return of 14.16%. Currently, Tenet Healthcare has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion.

Tenet Healthcare's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Tenet Healthcare you would have approximately $3,779.54 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

