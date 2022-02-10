Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lockheed Martin 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Lockheed Martin LMT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.98% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LMT: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 18.59 shares of Lockheed Martin at the time with $1,000. This investment in LMT would have produced an average annual return of 10.4%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion.

Lockheed Martin's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Lockheed Martin you would have approximately $7,230.48 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.