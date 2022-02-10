Peabody Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Peabody Energy BTU reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Peabody Energy beat estimated earnings by 239.13%, reporting an EPS of $3.9 versus an estimate of $1.15.

Revenue was up $527.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.54, which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Peabody Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 -0.67 -0.80 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.38 -0.79 -1.25 Revenue Estimate 905.77M 665.63M 667.25M 706.45M Revenue Actual 679.00M 723.40M 651.30M 737.20M

