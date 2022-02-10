Why Are CyberArk Software Shares Popping Today?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $151.3 million, beating the consensus of $144.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beat the consensus of $0.16.
- Segments: Revenues from Subscription expanded 142% Y/Y to $47.6 million, Maintenance and professional services rose 6% Y/Y to $65.1 million.
- Key Performance Indicators: Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 44% Y/Y to $393 million. The subscription portion of ARR was $183 million, implying a 146% Y/Y growth. The Maintenance portion of ARR was $210 million signifying a 5.5% Y/Y growth.
- Recurring revenue grew 48% Y/Y to $102.9 million, and the company added over 375 new customers. CyberArk reached a 71% subscription booking mix.
- CyberArk held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $20.4 million in operating cash flow.
- Cybersecurity stocks have been on fire since Microsoft Inc MSFT showed interest in acquiring Mandiant Inc MNDT
- Outlook: CyberArk sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $125 million - $133 million against the consensus of $128.4 million.
- It sees non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.42) - $(0.25) below the analyst consensus loss of $(0.09).
- CyberArk sees FY22 revenue of $582 million - $598 million above the consensus of $562.3 million and sees non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.98) - $(0.64), below the consensus loss of $(0.12).
- Price Action: CYBR shares traded higher by 12.3% at $161 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
