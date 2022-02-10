Herc Holdings Q4 Bottom-Line Tops Street View; Raises FY22 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Herc Holdings Inc HRI reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 11.1% year-over-year to $578 million, missing the consensus of $582.69 million.
- Equipment rental revenue increased 26.9% Y/Y. Dollar utilization rose to 44.6% compared to 40.6% in the prior-year period. Pricing increased 3.5% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $2.46 from $1.35 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $2.42.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.1% Y/Y to $256.5 million, and margin expanded by 680 bps to 44.4%.
- As of December 31, 2021, the company's total fleet was ~$4.4 billion at OEC. The average fleet at OEC increased by 14.9% Y/Y in the quarter, and the average fleet age was 49 months.
- Herc Holdings generated cash from operating activities in FY21 of $744 million, compared to $610.9 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $213.7 million.
- Related: Herc Holdings Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 15%
- FY22 Outlook: Herc Holdings raised adjusted EBITDA outlook to $1.075 billion-$1.175 billion (prior expectation $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion) and affirmed the net capital expenditure guidance range of $820 million - $1.12 billion.
- Price Action: HRI shares closed higher by 4.54% at $174.22 on Wednesday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.