Recap: Annaly Capital Management Q4 Earnings

Annaly Capital Management NLY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Annaly Capital Management beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $104.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Annaly Capital Management's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.27 0.26 0.29 EPS Actual 0.28 0.30 0.29 0.30 Revenue Estimate 472.05M 514.63M 567.78M 551.32M Revenue Actual 412.97M 383.91M 763.38M 527.34M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.