Recap: Walt Disney Q1 Earnings

Walt Disney DIS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Walt Disney beat estimated earnings by 73.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $5.57 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 7.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walt Disney's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.56 0.27 -0.41 EPS Actual 0.37 0.80 0.79 0.32 Revenue Estimate 16.26B 16.80B 15.87B 15.93B Revenue Actual 18.53B 17.02B 15.61B 16.25B

