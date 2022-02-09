Recap: Orion Energy Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orion Energy Sys reported in-line EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $13.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Energy Sys's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.10 0.17 EPS Actual 0.12 0.08 0.04 0.14 Revenue Estimate 38.60M 36.88M 39.10M 41.56M Revenue Actual 36.51M 35.10M 35.50M 44.25M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.