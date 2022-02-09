Trimble: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Trimble TRMB reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trimble missed estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $96.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trimble's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.59 0.55 0.51 EPS Actual 0.66 0.72 0.66 0.61 Revenue Estimate 882.61M 867.80M 825.86M 785.69M Revenue Actual 901.40M 945.20M 886.50M 829.70M

