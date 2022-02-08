Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Pfizer PFE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $24.20 billion.
• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $50.49 million.
• Thomson Reuters TRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
• Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $69.67 million.
• Willis Towers Watson WTW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.98 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
• Cenovus Energy CVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion.
• Jacobs Engineering Group J is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
• CTS CTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $122.96 million.
• Coty COTY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• CNH Industrial CNHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.
• Sysco SYY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $16.10 billion.
• BP BP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $46.67 billion.
• TransDigm Gr TDG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
• Quotient QTNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $9.21 million.
• Reservoir Media RSVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.25 million.
• Sequans Communications SQNS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.69 million.
• nVent Electric NVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $608.39 million.
• New Residential Inv NRZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $214.36 million.
• Incyte INCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $813.40 million.
• Carrier Global CARR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
• Warner Music Group WMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
• Houlihan Lokey HLI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $664.73 million.
• Malibu Boats MBUU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $259.68 million.
• Haemonetics HAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $266.74 million.
• Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
• Vishay Intertechnology VSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $824.47 million.
• Masco MAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
• Gartner IT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
• Fiserv FISV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.
• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $465.17 million.
• Avient AVNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Plantronics POLY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $418.77 million.
• Virtu Financial VIRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $367.25 million.
• S&P Global SPGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
• CONSOL Energy CEIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $334.30 million.
• KKR & Co KKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• Lear LEA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.
• AGCO AGCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
• Harley-Davidson HOG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $663.84 million.
• DuPont de Nemours DD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.
• Centene CNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $32.50 billion.
• Aramark ARMK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.
• KB Financial Group KB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Highwoods Properties HIW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $200.03 million.
• DoubleDown Interactive DDI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $87.48 million.
• Prospect Capital PSEC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $162.24 million.
• trivago TRVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $106.22 million.
• UDR UDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $337.68 million.
• DHI Group DHX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• American Assets Trust AAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $92.50 million.
• Healthpeak Properties PEAK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $472.88 million.
• NCR NCR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
• Nabors Industries NBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $11.50 per share on revenue of $493.90 million.
• Qiagen QGEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $461.30 million.
• Crown Holdings CCK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.
• A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• Peloton Interactive PTON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals DCPH is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• America Movil AMOV is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• America Movil AMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $12.47 billion.
• Omnicom Group OMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
• Fleetcor Technologies FLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $766.89 million.
• CURO Group Holdings CURO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $224.81 million.
• EastGroup Properties EGP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Douglas Emmett DEI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Absolute Software ABST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $63.00 million.
• Doximity DOCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $86.27 million.
• GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $78.11 million.
• KKR Real Estate Finance KREF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.87 million.
• XPO Logistics XPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
• StepStone Group STEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $147.40 million.
• Model N MODN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $50.10 million.
• Lyft LYFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $938.86 million.
• Isoray ISR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.95 million.
• Electromed ELMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.69 million.
• Corsair Gaming CRSR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $495.30 million.
• CNO Finl Group CNO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $996.10 million.
• i3 Verticals IIIV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $70.07 million.
• ESCO Technologies ESE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $182.19 million.
• Enanta Pharmaceuticals ENTA is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $27.44 million.
• Silvercorp Metals SVM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $76.17 million.
• Varex Imaging VREX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $208.27 million.
• Onto Innovation ONTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $215.20 million.
• New Relic NEWR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $200.49 million.
• Liberty Oilfield Services LBRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $674.32 million.
• Trinseo TSE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Ichor Holdings ICHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $291.04 million.
• Gladstone Investment GAIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $18.85 million.
• Manning & Napier MN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Digital Turbine APPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $353.27 million.
• ScanSource SCSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $847.60 million.
• Powell Industries POWL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $113.50 million.
• Compass Minerals Intl CMP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $370.27 million.
• Paycom Software PAYC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $275.66 million.
• Voya Financial VOYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• Usana Health Sciences USNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $271.93 million.
• Enphase Energy ENPH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $396.48 million.
• Assurant AIZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
• Jack Henry & Associates JKHY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $467.97 million.
• Delta Apparel DLA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $109.00 million.
• Hub Group HUBG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• QuinStreet QNST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $133.24 million.
• Steris STE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Apollo Commercial Real ARI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $63.77 million.
• FMC FMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Valvoline VVV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $826.69 million.
• Bank Bradesco BBD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.
• Container Store Group TCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $262.04 million.
• Mandiant MNDT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $131.52 million.
• Azenta AZTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $135.42 million.
• Atmos Energy ATO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Adtalem Glb Education ATGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $419.41 million.
• National Research NRC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Yum China Holdings YUMC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.