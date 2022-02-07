Looking Into Pro-Dex's Return On Invested Capital

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Pro-Dex PDEX showed a loss in earnings since Q1, totaling $925.00 thousand. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 1.85% to $10.17 million during Q2. In Q1, Pro-Dex earned $1.06 million, and total sales reached $9.99 million.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Pro-Dex posted an ROIC of 3.89%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Pro-Dex, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 3.89% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Pro-Dex reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.25/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.28/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.