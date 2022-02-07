Iteris Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Iteris ITI brought in sales totaling $32.00 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 13.18%, resulting in a loss of $2.43 million. In Q2, Iteris brought in $33.25 million in sales but lost $2.15 million in earnings.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Iteris posted an ROIC of -2.94%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Iteris, a negative ROIC ratio of -2.94% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Iteris reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.05/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.01/share.

