ON Semiconductor Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, Robust Q1 Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 28% year-on-year to $1.85 billion, beating the consensus of $1.79 billion.
- Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 33% Y/Y to $953.4 million, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 24% Y/Y to $647.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 18% Y/Y to $245.4 million.
- The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 1,080 bps to 45.2%, and the non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 1,440 bps to 28.6%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.09 beat the consensus of $0.94.
- ON Semiconductor generated $626.6 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. It held $1.35 billion in cash and equivalents at quarter-end.
- Outlook: ON Semiconductor sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $1.85 billion - $1.95 billion, above the consensus of $1.78 billion.
- It sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 - $1.10, above the consensus of $0.81.
- "Outlook for our business remains robust as evidenced by over 60% year-over-year growth in our design win funnel driven by our highly differentiated intelligent power and sensing portfolio," said CEO Hassane El-Khoury.
- Price Action: ON shares traded higher by 7.30% at $61.61 on the last check Monday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.