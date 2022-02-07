Spirit Airlines: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Spirit Airlines SAVE reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 06:31 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Spirit Airlines beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.64 versus an estimate of $-0.88, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $489.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spirit Airlines's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.02 -0.86 -2.54 -1.43 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.34 -2.48 -1.61 Revenue Estimate 922.40M 809.39M 459.10M 516.01M Revenue Actual 922.63M 859.31M 461.28M 498.49M

