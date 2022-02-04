Intercontinental Exchange's Return on Invested Capital Overview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Intercontinental Exchange ICE earned $1.53 billion, a 140.03% increase from the preceding quarter. Intercontinental Exchange also posted a total of $1.84 billion in sales, a 2.11% increase since Q3. In Q3, Intercontinental Exchange earned $637.00 million, and total sales reached $1.80 billion.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q4, Intercontinental Exchange posted an ROIC of 2.49%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Intercontinental Exchange, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 2.49% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Intercontinental Exchange reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.34/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.32/share.

