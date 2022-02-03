Iteris: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Iteris ITI reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Iteris missed estimated earnings by 700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Iteris's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.03 0 0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 0.01 -0.01 0 Revenue Estimate 33.92M 32.67M 31.45M 29.09M Revenue Actual 33.25M 34.09M 31.71M 28.17M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.