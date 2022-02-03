NortonLifeLock: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

NortonLifeLock NLOK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NortonLifeLock beat estimated earnings by 2.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.43, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $63.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NortonLifeLock's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.41 0.38 0.37 EPS Actual 0.43 0.42 0.40 0.38 Revenue Estimate 695.30M 685.11M 659.96M 630.53M Revenue Actual 692.00M 686.00M 672.00M 639.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.