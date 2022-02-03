Snap: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Snap SNAP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Snap beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $386.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 26.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Snap's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.01 -0.05 0.07 EPS Actual 0.17 0.10 0 0.09 Revenue Estimate 1.10B 844.98M 743.01M 857.39M Revenue Actual 1.07B 982.11M 769.58M 911.32M

