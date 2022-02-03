Euronav: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Euronav EURN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Euronav beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.42, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $21.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Euronav's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.38 -0.30 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.53 -0.44 -0.35 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 92.73M 95.44M 106.04M 136.23M Revenue Actual 99.14M 104.23M 113.42M 138.44M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.