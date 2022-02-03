Check Point Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Check Point Software CHKP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

Also check out this: Insiders Buying Charter Communications And 3 More Stocks

Earnings

Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 6.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.25 versus an estimate of $2.12, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $35.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.60 1.56 1.49 2.11 EPS Actual 1.65 1.61 1.54 2.17 Revenue Estimate 529.61M 523.77M 502.36M 555.40M Revenue Actual 534.00M 526.10M 507.60M 563.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.