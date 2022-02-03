Recap: Cardiovascular Systems Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cardiovascular Systems CSII reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 06:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems missed estimated earnings by 64.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cardiovascular Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.17 -0.10 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.14 -0.15 0 Revenue Estimate 64.27M 68.82M 64.00M 65.51M Revenue Actual 58.37M 70.99M 63.27M 64.17M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.