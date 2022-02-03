Oaktree Specialty Lending: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oaktree Specialty Lending beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.16, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $26.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oaktree Specialty Lending's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.14 0.14 0.13 EPS Actual 0.16 0.19 0.14 0.14 Revenue Estimate 51.88M 47.96M 39.53M 36.94M Revenue Actual 63.80M 65.44M 41.94M 38.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.