Hologic Q1 FY22 Sales Decline 9% On Lower COVID-19 Assay Sales; Issues Upbeat FY22 Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Hologic Inc HOLX reported Q1 FY22 sales of $1.47 billion, beating the consensus of $1.18 billion and the company's expectations of $1.1 billion - $1.15 billion.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
- The sales declined 8.6% Y/Y (8.2% in constant currency), driven by lower sales of COVID-19 assays.
- In the earnings conference call, the company noted that $523 million came in from COVID assay sales, over $300 million more than the outlook and consensus.
- The diagnostics division reported revenues of $950.4 million, down 15.8% (-15.2% in CC). Excluding COVID-19 revenues, the diagnostics division posted Q1 revenues of $320.8 million, up 10% Y/Y.
- Hologic reported adjusted EPS of $2.17, down 24.1% Y/Y, and beat Street view of $1.28.
- Guidance: For Q2 FY22, Hologic expects revenues of $1.25 billion - $1.30 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.50 - $1.60, above the consensus of $998.87 million and $0.95, respectively.
- For FY22, Hologic guided revenues of $4.40 billion - $4.55 billion (consensus of $4.02 billion), compared to its previous guidance of $3.75 billion - $4.00 billion.
- It expects an adjusted EPS of $4.90 - $5.20 (previous guidance $3.55 - $3.85), compared to the consensus of $3.83.
- The company expects to book at least $400 million in COVID-19 assay revenues in Q2 FY22 and at least $1 billion in FY22.
- Hologic expects the increasing diversity of its breast business to help offset recent supply chain challenges, specifically shortages of computer chips in mammography.
- In addition, the company expects diagnostics and surgical businesses, along with COVID contributions, to more than offset the market headwinds.
- Price Action: HOLX shares closed higher by 2.31% at $72.16 on Wednesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.