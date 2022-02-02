Murphy USA: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Murphy USA MUSA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Murphy USA beat estimated earnings by 40.07%, reporting an EPS of $4.23 versus an estimate of $3.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.91 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73, which was followed by a 1.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Murphy USA's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.25 3.20 1.05 2.17 EPS Actual 3.98 4.79 2.01 2.16 Revenue Estimate 4.44B 4.14B 3.28B 2.97B Revenue Actual 4.60B 4.46B 3.54B 2.86B

