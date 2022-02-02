Modine Manufacturing: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Modine Manufacturing MOD reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Modine Manufacturing beat estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $17.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 0.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Modine Manufacturing's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.27 0.27 0.28 EPS Actual 0.15 0.20 0.51 0.41 Revenue Estimate 524.40M 496.69M 493.03M 467.97M Revenue Actual 478.90M 494.60M 514.90M 484.30M

