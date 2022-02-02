Price Over Earnings Overview: Spectrum Brands Holdings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Looking into the current session, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. SPB is trading at $89.96, after a 0.1% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 10.67%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 11.75%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 16.10%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a better P/E ratio of 257.06 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 26.92 of the Household Products industry. Ideally, one might believe that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.