D R Horton Q1 Results Beat Estimates, Raises FY22 Revenue Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- D R Horton Inc DHI reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.9% year-over-year to $7.05 billion, beating the consensus of $6.71 billion.
- Homebuilding revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $6.7 billion. Homes closed in the quarter decreased 2% to 18,396 homes versus 18,739 in 1Q21.
- EPS improved to $3.17 from $2.14 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $2.79.
- Consolidated pre-tax profit margin improved 380 bps to 21.2%.
- Q1 Net sales orders increased 5% Y/Y to 21,522 homes and 29% in value to $8.3 billion compared to 20,418 homes and $6.4 billion in the same quarter of FY21.
- As of December 31, 2021, the company had 54,800 homes in inventory, of which 25,600 were unsold. About 1,000 of the company's unsold homes were completed.
- The cancellation rate for the quarter was 15%, compared to 18% in the prior-year quarter.
- D R Horton's cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $174.1 million, compared to $252.1 million a year ago.
- During the quarter, D.R. Horton repurchased 2.7 million shares of common stock for $278.2 million; the remaining stock repurchase authorization as of December 31, 2021, was $268 million.
- The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per common share is payable on February 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
- D R Horton had $2.1 billion of unrestricted homebuilding cash and $2 billion of available capacity on its revolving credit facility at Q1-end.
- FY22 Guidance: D.R. Horton expects consolidated revenues of $34.5 billion - $35.5 billion (prior expectation $32.5 billion - $33.5 billion) vs. consensus of $33.26 billion.
- The company reaffirmed guidance for Homes closed between 90,000 and 92,000 homes.
- Price Action: DHI shares are trading lower by 0.59% at $88.92 on the last check Wednesday.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.