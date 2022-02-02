Emerson Electric Reports 8% Sales Growth In Q1; Raises FY22 Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Emerson Electric Co EMR reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 8% year-over-year to $4.47 billion, in line with the consensus of $4.47 billion. Underlying sales were up 8%.
- Adjusted EPS improved 13% Y/Y to $1.05, beating the consensus of $0.99.
- Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $735 million (+5.3% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $816 million (+1.2% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $566 million (+11.4% Y/Y), Systems & Software $688 million (+1.2% Y/Y), Climate Technologies $1.16 billion (+12.8% Y/Y) and Tools & Home Products $508 million (+14.2% Y/Y).
- December trailing three-month underlying orders were up 17%, as demand continued to be strong across all world areas and major end markets.
- The pretax margin was 26.3%, up 1280 bps for the quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin was 19.6%, up by 140 bps.
- Operating cash flow was $523 million (-35% Y/Y), and free cash flow was $407 million (-41% Y/Y); cash flow results reflect higher inventory due to supply chain constraints.
- The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 per share, payable March 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
- 2Q22 Outlook: Emerson Electric expects net sales growth of 4% - 6% with underlying sales growth of 6% - 8%. It expects an adjusted EPS of $1.15 - $1.20 versus the consensus of $1.19.
- FY22 Outlook: Emerson Electric expects net sales growth of 6% - 8% (prior expectation 5% - 7%), with underlying sales growth of 7% - 9% (prior 6% - 8%).
- It expects an adjusted EPS of $4.90 - $5.05 (prior $4.82 - $4.97) versus the consensus of $4.91.
- Price Action: EMR shares are trading higher by 0.56% at $93 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
