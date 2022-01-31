Recap: Financial Institutions Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Financial Institutions FISI reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Financial Institutions beat estimated earnings by 32.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $0.91, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Financial Institutions's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.80 0.76 0.70 EPS Actual 1.05 1.25 1.27 0.84 Revenue Estimate 36.72M 36.02M 36.59M 35.77M Revenue Actual 38.27M 37.73M 37.86M 36.18M

