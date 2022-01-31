SunCoke Energy's Earnings: A Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

SunCoke Energy SXC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SunCoke Energy will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.22.

SunCoke Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 4.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SunCoke Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.09 0.1 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.27 0.27 0.2 -0.09 Price Change % -4.44% -2.4% -4.07% 2.68%

Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy were trading at $6.88 as of January 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.