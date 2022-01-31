Here's How Much $100 Invested In HubSpot 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

HubSpot HUBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.08% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In HUBS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.87 shares of HubSpot at the time with $100. This investment in HUBS would have produced an average annual return of 54.1%. Currently, HubSpot has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion.

HubSpot's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $878.68 today based on a price of $472.81 for HUBS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.