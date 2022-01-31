$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 33.15% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NTLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.51 shares of Intellia Therapeutics at the time with $100. This investment in NTLA would have produced an average annual return of 47.17%. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion.

Intellia Therapeutics's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Intellia Therapeutics you would have approximately $693.46 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

