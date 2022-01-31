L3Harris Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 14.98%, reporting an EPS of $3.3 versus an estimate of $2.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $310.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at L3Harris Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.73 3.18 2.94 3.09 EPS Actual 3.21 3.26 3.18 3.14 Revenue Estimate 4.51B 4.63B 4.54B 4.89B Revenue Actual 4.23B 4.67B 4.57B 4.66B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

L3Harris Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $13.35 and $13.65 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 309.09% in quarter-over-quarter growth for L3Harris Technologies, a bullish signal to many investors.

