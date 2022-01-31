QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

L3Harris Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights
January 31, 2022 7:12 AM | 1 min read

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

 

L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

Earnings

L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 14.98%, reporting an EPS of $3.3 versus an estimate of $2.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $310.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at L3Harris Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.73 3.18 2.94 3.09
EPS Actual 3.21 3.26 3.18 3.14
Revenue Estimate 4.51B 4.63B 4.54B 4.89B
Revenue Actual 4.23B 4.67B 4.57B 4.66B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

L3Harris Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $13.35 and $13.65 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 309.09% in quarter-over-quarter growth for L3Harris Technologies, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...

If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!

For today only, we are gifting away ur Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead

trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk!  Click Here Now to Get Started! 

Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews
Get Alerts to Your Inbox
Create a Benzinga.com account for news on the stocks and cryptocurrencies you care about!