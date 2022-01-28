 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Match Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 10:21am   Comments
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Match Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.9% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MTCH: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.73 shares of Match Group at the time with $100. This investment in MTCH would have produced an average annual return of 43.38%. Currently, Match Group has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion.

Match Group's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Match Group you would have approximately $602.81 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

