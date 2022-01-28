Recap: Capitol Federal Financial Q1 Earnings
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Capitol Federal Financial beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capitol Federal Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.13
|0.15
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|42.85M
|43.45M
|43.05M
|44.97M
|Revenue Actual
|45.54M
|42.57M
|43.07M
|43.81M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News