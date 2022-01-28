Recap: Capitol Federal Financial Q1 Earnings

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capitol Federal Financial beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capitol Federal Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.12 0.12 EPS Actual 0.14 0.13 0.15 0.14 Revenue Estimate 42.85M 43.45M 43.05M 44.97M Revenue Actual 45.54M 42.57M 43.07M 43.81M

